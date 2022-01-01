You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 319 x 219 x 15.9 mm

12.56 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches 319 x 219 x 15.9 mm

12.56 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~77.3% Side bezels 4.6 mm 4.6 mm Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast - 1080:1 sRGB color space 100% 97% Response time - 34 ms Max. brightness Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) 300 nits Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 52 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) 1.41 TFLOPS Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) +68% 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 2.0 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

