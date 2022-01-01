Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) or Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) – what's better?

MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) vs Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)

49 out of 100
MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)
VS
51 out of 100
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) and Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)
vs
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)

Case

Weight 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 319 x 219 x 15.9 mm
12.56 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches		 319 x 219 x 15.9 mm
12.56 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.3% ~77.3%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1080:1
sRGB color space 100% 97%
Response time - 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 2.0
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) or Dell XPS 13 9305
2. MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) or Dell XPS 13 9310
4. MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) or MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen 5000)
5. MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) or Dell XPS 13 9305
6. MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) or Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
8. MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) or Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
9. MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) or ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) and Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский