You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 82 Wh - 68 Wh 95 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen) Can run popular games at about 182-248% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 82 against 68 watt-hours Advantages of the Dell Precision 7560 User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm

14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches 360 x 242 x 25-27.3 mm

14.17 x 9.53 x 0.98-1.07 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 871 cm2 (135 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~77% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast - 600:1 Adobe RGB profile 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Prestige 15 (12th Gen) 300 nits Precision 7560 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 68 Wh 95 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 100 W 180 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 8 GPU performance Prestige 15 (12th Gen) +331% 3.195 TFLOPS Precision 7560 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 4 Max. ram size - 128 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.65 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.