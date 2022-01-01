Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 15 (12th Gen) or Vostro 15 7510 – what's better?

MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen) vs Dell Vostro 15 7510

53 out of 100
MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 7510
MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
Dell Vostro 15 7510
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 82 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen) and Dell Vostro 15 7510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 82 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 7510
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
vs
Vostro 15 7510

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm
14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches		 356 x 228.9 x 16.7-18.9 mm
14.02 x 9.01 x 0.66-0.74 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
3.195 TFLOPS
Vostro 15 7510
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
