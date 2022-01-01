Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 15 (12th Gen) or Spectre x360 14 (2021) – what's better?

53 out of 100
MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
VS
49 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
Display
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen) and HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 82 against 66 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (100.3 vs 129.3 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 21% sharper screen – 171 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
vs
Spectre x360 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm
14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches		 293.8 x 220.1 x 16.9 mm
11.57 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~83.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 41.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 171 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating - Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Adobe RGB profile 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:35 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Prestige 15 (12th Gen) +127%
3.195 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 14 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
