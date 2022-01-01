You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen) Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 82 against 72.9 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15 Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs) Dimensions 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm

14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches 359.9 x 226.4 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 8.91 x 0.78 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~82.4% Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 (IPS) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating - Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile 100% - Max. brightness Prestige 15 (12th Gen) 300 nits Spectre x360 15 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 72.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 90 / 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz - FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24 GPU performance Prestige 15 (12th Gen) +89% 3.195 TFLOPS Spectre x360 15 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.