You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) Battery 82 Wh - 52.5 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.3 vs 141.5 square inches) Advantages of the HP Victus 15 (2022 Intel) Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) Dimensions 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm

14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches 357.88 x 255 x 23.6 mm

14.09 x 10.04 x 0.93 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 913 cm2 (141.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~73.5% Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray White, Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40.7 dB 45.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests Adobe RGB profile 100% - Max. brightness Prestige 15 (12th Gen) 300 nits Victus 15 (2022 Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 52.5 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 280 grams 641 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Prestige 15 (12th Gen) 3.195 TFLOPS Victus 15 (2022 Intel) 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 89 dB 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.