MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen) vs Crosshair 15

55 out of 100
MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
VS
65 out of 100
MSI Crosshair 15
MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
MSI Crosshair 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 82 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen) and Crosshair 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 82 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.3 vs 144.1 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 15
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
vs
Crosshair 15

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm
14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches		 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~72.2%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40.7 dB 57.4 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Adobe RGB profile 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:15 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 280 grams 574 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Prestige 15 (12th Gen)
3.195 TFLOPS
Crosshair 15 +332%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 89 dB 82 dB
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
