You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 (12th Gen) Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 82 against 52 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (108.3 vs 129.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 356.8 x 233.7 x 18.9 mm

14.05 x 9.2 x 0.74 inches 319 x 219 x 15.9 mm

12.56 x 8.62 x 0.63 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~77.3% Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile 100% - Max. brightness Prestige 15 (12th Gen) 300 nits Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 52 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 65 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 12 Threads 16 16 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Prestige 15 (12th Gen) 1527 Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) +2% 1552 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Prestige 15 (12th Gen) +1% 7038 Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) 6984

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1380 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Prestige 15 (12th Gen) +127% 3.195 TFLOPS Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.