MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1340
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
From $479
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 82 against 48 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|234 mm (9.21 inches)
|238.5 mm (9.39 inches)
|Thickness
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|260 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1290
1272
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4189
2549
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1388
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4968
2569
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|68.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
