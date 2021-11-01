Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)

57 out of 100
MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
VS
49 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1340
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
From $479
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 82 against 48 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Laptop:
Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 234 mm (9.21 inches) 238.5 mm (9.39 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~77.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 260 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 1024 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
2.365 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +19%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 68.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes

