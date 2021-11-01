Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) – what's better?

MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

57 out of 100
MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1340
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 82 against 56 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (102.1 vs 129.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
vs
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 318.9 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 234 mm (9.21 inches) 206.7 mm (8.14 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~81.9%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1550:1
sRGB color space 100% 96%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) +68%
2.365 TFLOPS
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI GS66 Stealth vs MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
3. MSI Stealth 15M vs MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
4. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
5. MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) vs MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
6. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
7. Dell Inspiron 14 5402 vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
8. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
9. Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
10. Acer TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) and MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский