56 out of 100
MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
VS
67 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1340
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 82 against 76 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 59-80% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.5 vs 129.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 234 mm (9.21 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
2.365 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +107%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes

