MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1340
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
From $885
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 82 against 50 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|234 mm (9.21 inches)
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|Thickness
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1290
1033
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4426
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1317
1139
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
VivoBook S15 M533 +40%
6947
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
