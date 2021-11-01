Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) or VivoBook S15 S532 – what's better?

MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S532

Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX350
RAM
Evaluation of MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) and ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~95%) battery – 82 against 42 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 14-20% higher FPS
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
vs
VivoBook S15 S532

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 234 mm (9.21 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 821 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~81.7%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Green, Pink
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) +26%
2.365 TFLOPS
VivoBook S15 S532
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes

