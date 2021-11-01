MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) vs HP ENVY 14 (2021)
MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1340
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 82 against 63.3 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (108.8 vs 129.4 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
|Height
|234 mm (9.21 inches)
|224 mm (8.82 inches)
|Thickness
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~81%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|48.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|90 W
|90 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|430 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +4%
1339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +3%
4314
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +1%
1324
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +1%
5002
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|990 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|~10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|82.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.5 cm
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
