Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (129.4 vs 141.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 118-161% higher FPS
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 90 against 82 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|359.5 mm (14.15 inches)
|Height
|234 mm (9.21 inches)
|253.8 mm (9.99 inches)
|Thickness
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|17.7 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|135 / 170 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1602
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8919
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1562
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12617
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
2.365 TFLOPS
7.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
