57 out of 100
MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
VS
64 out of 100
MSI Creator 15
MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1340
MSI Creator 15
From $1899
Evaluation of MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) and Creator 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Creator 15
  • Can run popular games at about 224-305% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 99.9 against 82 watt-hours

Laptop:
Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
vs
Creator 15

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 234 mm (9.21 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~75.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 90 W 180 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 95 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
2.365 TFLOPS
Creator 15 +407%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision No Yes

