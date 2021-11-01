MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) vs GS66 Stealth
MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
MSI GS66 Stealth
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 224-305% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 99.9 against 82 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|Width
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|234 mm (9.21 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~75.6%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|3
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6600 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|58 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|90 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|885 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1272
1174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
GS66 Stealth +35%
5746
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1317
1175
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
GS66 Stealth +45%
7192
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|990 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1155 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|81 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|Yes
