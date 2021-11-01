Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) or Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) – what's better?

MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) vs Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)

57 out of 100
MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
VS
51 out of 100
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1340
MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
From $450
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 82 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) and Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~110%) battery – 82 against 39 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (108.8 vs 129.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
vs
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 357 mm (14.06 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 234 mm (9.21 inches) 220.2 mm (8.67 inches)
Thickness 17 mm (0.67 inches) 16.9-18.1 mm (0.67-0.71 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~76.9%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35 W 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 990 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 1024 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) +113%
2.365 TFLOPS
Modern 14 2021 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision No Yes

