Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 15 A11X or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) – what's better?

MSI Prestige 15 A11X vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

58 out of 100
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
From $1400
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 15 A11X and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 A11X
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 82 against 56 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (102.1 vs 129.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 15 A11X
vs
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 318.9 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 233.7 mm (9.2 inches) 206.7 mm (8.14 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~81.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1550:1
sRGB color space 100% 96%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 15 A11X +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Prestige 15 A11X
2. ZenBook 14 UM425 and Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
3. Inspiron 14 5402 and Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
4. ZenBook 14 UX435 and Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
5. VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 and Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
6. TravelMate P4 (TMP414-51) and Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) and MSI Prestige 15 A11X or ask any questions
EnglishРусский