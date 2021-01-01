MSI Prestige 15 A11X vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
From $1400
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 A11X
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 90 against 82 watt-hours
- 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|356.8 mm (14.05 inches)
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|233.7 mm (9.2 inches)
|243 mm (9.57 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.5%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1326
1430
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4405
7351
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5048
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|80-95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
