MSI Prestige 15 A11X vs Dell XPS 13 9310
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
From $1400
Dell XPS 13 9310
From $949
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
55
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
30
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
98
NanoReview Score
51
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 A11X
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 82 against 52 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (91.3 vs 129.3 square inches)
- 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Width
|356.8 mm (14.05 inches)
|296 mm (11.65 inches)
|Height
|233.7 mm (9.2 inches)
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
|15 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.5%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|3.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|36.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|90 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|218 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Prestige 15 A11X +12%
1326
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Prestige 15 A11X +78%
4405
2475
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Prestige 15 A11X +3%
1361
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Prestige 15 A11X +111%
5107
2423
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|84.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
