MSI Prestige 15 A11X vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

58 out of 100
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
VS
51 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
From $1400
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 15 A11X and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 A11X
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 130-177% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 82 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (95.3 vs 129.3 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 15 A11X
vs
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 297 mm (11.69 inches)
Height 233.7 mm (9.2 inches) 207 mm (8.15 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) 14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~84.7%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 15 A11X +236%
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

