Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 15 A11X or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

MSI Prestige 15 A11X vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

58 out of 100
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
From $1400
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 82 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 15 A11X and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 A11X
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 82 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 15 A11X
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
Height 233.7 mm (9.2 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~89%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1343 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 896 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 15 A11X
2.822 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +95%
5.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and MSI Prestige 15 A11X
2. Dell XPS 17 9700 and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
4. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
5. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
6. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and MSI Prestige 15 A11X or ask any questions
EnglishРусский