Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 15 A11X or ENVY 13 – what's better?

MSI Prestige 15 A11X vs HP ENVY 13

58 out of 100
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
VS
54 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
From $1400
HP ENVY 13
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 15 A11X and HP ENVY 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 A11X
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 82 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (92.4 vs 129.3 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 15 A11X
vs
ENVY 13

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 233.7 mm (9.2 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~81.8%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Prestige 15 A11X +7%
1326
ENVY 13
1240
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Prestige 15 A11X +7%
4405
ENVY 13
4105
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Prestige 15 A11X +6%
1361
ENVY 13
1284
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Prestige 15 A11X +6%
5107
ENVY 13
4800

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 896 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 15 A11X
2.822 TFLOPS
ENVY 13
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Prestige 15 A11X vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
2. ENVY 13 vs Surface Laptop 4 13.5
3. ENVY 13 vs XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
4. ENVY 13 vs ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
5. ENVY 13 vs Spectre x360 13 (2021)
6. ENVY 13 vs ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 13 and MSI Prestige 15 A11X or ask any questions
EnglishРусский