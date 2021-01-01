Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 15 A11X or Spectre x360 15 – what's better?

MSI Prestige 15 A11X vs HP Spectre x360 15

58 out of 100
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
VS
66 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 15
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
From $1400
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 15 A11X and HP Spectre x360 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 A11X
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 82 against 72.9 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 15 A11X
vs
Spectre x360 15

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 233.7 mm (9.2 inches) 226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~82.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 90 / 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 896 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 15 A11X +67%
2.822 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 15
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

