MSI Prestige 15 A11X vs Creator 15
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
From $1400
MSI Creator 15
From $1899
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 A11X
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI Creator 15
- Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 99.9 against 82 watt-hours
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Width
|356.8 mm (14.05 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|233.7 mm (9.2 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.5%
|~75.6%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|90 W
|180 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Prestige 15 A11X +10%
1326
1204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4405
Creator 15 +35%
5938
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Prestige 15 A11X +12%
1361
1211
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5107
Creator 15 +48%
7579
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|95 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
