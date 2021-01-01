Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 15 A11X or GS66 Stealth – what's better?

MSI Prestige 15 A11X vs GS66 Stealth

58 out of 100
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
VS
69 out of 100
MSI GS66 Stealth
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
From $1400
MSI GS66 Stealth
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 15 A11X and GS66 Stealth important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 A11X
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI GS66 Stealth
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 99.9 against 82 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 15 A11X
vs
GS66 Stealth

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 233.7 mm (9.2 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) 19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~75.6%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6600 RPM
Noise level - 58 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 90 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 885 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 15 A11X
2.822 TFLOPS
GS66 Stealth +325%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

