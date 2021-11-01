Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 15 A11X or Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) – what's better?

MSI Prestige 15 A11X vs Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)

MSI Prestige 15 A11X
VS
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 15 A11X and Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 A11X
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 82 against 52 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (108.3 vs 129.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 15 A11X
vs
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 233.7 mm (9.2 inches) 219 mm (8.62 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~77.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray White, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1080:1
sRGB color space 100% 97%
Response time - 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 35 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 15 A11X +19%
2.822 TFLOPS
Prestige 14 2021 (11th Gen)
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 2.0
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

