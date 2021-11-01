Home > Laptop comparison > Prestige 15 A11X or Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) – what's better?

MSI Prestige 15 A11X vs Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)

58 out of 100
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
VS
57 out of 100
MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
MSI Prestige 15 A11X
From $1400
MSI Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
From $1340
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Prestige 15 A11X and Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Prestige 15 A11X
  • Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Prestige 15 A11X
vs
Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)

Case

Weight 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs)
Width 356.8 mm (14.05 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 233.7 mm (9.2 inches) 234 mm (9.21 inches)
Thickness 16.9-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~80.3%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 35 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 896 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Prestige 15 A11X +19%
2.822 TFLOPS
Prestige 15 2021 (11th Gen)
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes No

