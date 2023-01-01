MSI Pulse 15 (2023) vs Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Pulse 15 (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (134.7 vs 144.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches
|362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm
14.26 x 9.44 x 0.93 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|869 cm2 (134.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~77.2%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|8.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Pulse 15 (2023) +7%
2500
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Pulse 15 (2023) +34%
12577
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pulse 15 (2023) +9%
1882
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pulse 15 (2023) +26%
16115
12811
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|140 W
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|7.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|-
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
