67 out of 100
MSI Pulse 15 (2023)
VS
70 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15X
MSI Pulse 15 (2023)
Gigabyte Aorus 15X
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Pulse 15 (2023) and Gigabyte Aorus 15X important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Pulse 15 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15X
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 99 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pulse 15 (2023)
vs
Aorus 15X

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.28 kg (5.03 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches		 357 x 274 x 21.7 mm
14.06 x 10.79 x 0.85 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 978 cm2 (151.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~68.6%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 58 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
Pulse 15 (2023)
n/a
Aorus 15X
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 884 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 16 24
L3 Cache 24 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pulse 15 (2023)
1827
Aorus 15X +3%
1875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pulse 15 (2023)
11769
Aorus 15X +39%
16361
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pulse 15 (2023)
1873
Aorus 15X +6%
1989
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pulse 15 (2023)
15792
Aorus 15X +46%
23013
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Pulse 15 (2023)
16.8 TFLOPS
Aorus 15X
16.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones - 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

