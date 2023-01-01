You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Pulse 15 (2023) Can run popular games at about 83-113% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 90 against 54 watt-hours

Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (132.8 vs 144.1 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches 360 x 238 x 22.7 mm

14.17 x 9.37 x 0.89 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~78.3% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Pulse 15 (2023) n/a G5 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 54 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 150 / 180 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 140 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1403 MHz GPU boost clock - 1635 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Pulse 15 (2023) +151% 16.8 TFLOPS G5 (2023) 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.