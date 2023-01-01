You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) - 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Battery 90 Wh - 80 Wh 99.9 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Pulse 15 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 26.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 1.06 inches 363.4 x 262.1 x 21.9-25.9 mm

14.31 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.02 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 952 cm2 (147.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~77.9% Side bezels 6.8 mm 9.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No Yes Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (IPS) 2560 x 1600 (Mini-LED) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1278:1 sRGB color space - 99.7% Adobe RGB profile - 71.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.1% Response time - 9 ms Max. brightness Pulse 15 (2023) n/a Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 80 Wh 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left, Bottom Charge power 240 W 140 / 300 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter - 820 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 140 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm GPU base clock - 1395 MHz FLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 4608 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 144 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Pulse 15 (2023) 16.8 TFLOPS Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) +17% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6000 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 56 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.