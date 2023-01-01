Home > Laptop comparison > Pulse 17 (2023) or Bravo 17 – what's better?

MSI Pulse 17 (2023) vs Bravo 17

64 out of 100
MSI Pulse 17 (2023)
VS
58 out of 100
MSI Bravo 17
MSI Pulse 17 (2023)
MSI Bravo 17
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Pulse 17 (2023) and Bravo 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Pulse 17 (2023)
  • Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 90 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pulse 17 (2023)
vs
Bravo 17

Case

Weight 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 27.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 1.07 inches		 398 x 273 x 25.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.99 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~75.9%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No FreeSync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Max. brightness
Pulse 17 (2023)
n/a
Bravo 17
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.55 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pulse 17 (2023) +45%
11664
Bravo 17
8069
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pulse 17 (2023) +16%
1910
Bravo 17
1651
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pulse 17 (2023) +59%
16018
Bravo 17
10049
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Pulse 17 (2023) +10%
9.5 TFLOPS
Bravo 17
8.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

