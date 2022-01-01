You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 76 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) Can run popular games at about 87-119% higher FPS

Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 76 against 53.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (110.5 vs 144.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~75.8% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer - No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 845:1 sRGB color space - 92.4% Adobe RGB profile - 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1% Response time - 31 ms Max. brightness Pulse GL66 (2022) n/a ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 105 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1305 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 3840 1536 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Pulse GL66 (2022) +158% 12.6 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 77.2 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint - Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.