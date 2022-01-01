MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 76 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 92% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 260 nits
- 53% sharper screen – 216 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (109.7 vs 144.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 23.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches
|312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|56.9 dB
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|216 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1908:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|58.4%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|40.3%
|85.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|39%
|97.4%
|Response time
|33 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|745 gramm
|565 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1748
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pulse GL66 (2022) +26%
12227
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pulse GL66 (2022) +10%
1780
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pulse GL66 (2022) +28%
16969
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|1700 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|2000 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|1792
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|112
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC285
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|-
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
