You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 76 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 76 against 53.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 92% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 260 nits

53% sharper screen – 216 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (109.7 vs 144.1 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 56.9 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1908:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 58.4% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 40.3% 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 39% 97.4% Response time 33 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Pulse GL66 (2022) 260 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +92% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 745 gramm 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 105 W - Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1305 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance Pulse GL66 (2022) +11% 12.6 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 79.8 dB 80 dB Microphones - 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.