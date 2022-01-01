Home > Laptop comparison > Pulse GL66 (2022) or Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) – what's better?

MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)

67 out of 100
MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
VS
69 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 80 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) and Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 80 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Provides 92% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 260 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pulse GL66 (2022)
vs
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches		 356 x 261 x 20.1-23.5 mm
14.02 x 10.28 x 0.79-0.93 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~79.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56.9 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1908:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 58.4% 94%
Adobe RGB profile 40.3% 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut 39% 70.2%
Response time 33 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 300 W
Weigh of AC adapter 745 gramm 870 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Pulse GL66 (2022)
12.6 TFLOPS
Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) +10%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB 87 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
