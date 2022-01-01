MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) vs GF63 Thin
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
50
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
73
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 162-221% higher FPS
- Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 259 x 23.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches
|359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches
|Area
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.2%
|~73.6%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|56.9 dB
|55.9 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1908:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|58.4%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|40.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|39%
|-
|Response time
|33 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|240 W
|120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|745 gramm
|330 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pulse GL66 (2022) +15%
1762
1536
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pulse GL66 (2022) +91%
12248
6417
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pulse GL66 (2022) +23%
1836
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pulse GL66 (2022) +74%
16285
9378
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
