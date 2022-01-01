Home > Laptop comparison > Pulse GL66 (2022) or GF63 Thin – what's better?

Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) and GF63 Thin important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 162-221% higher FPS
  • Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the MSI GF63 Thin
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pulse GL66 (2022)
vs
GF63 Thin

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches		 359 x 254 x 21.7 mm
14.13 x 10 x 0.85 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~73.6%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 56.9 dB 55.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1908:1 -
sRGB color space 58.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 40.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 39% -
Response time 33 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 745 gramm 330 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pulse GL66 (2022) +15%
1762
GF63 Thin
1536
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pulse GL66 (2022) +91%
12248
GF63 Thin
6417
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pulse GL66 (2022) +23%
1836
GF63 Thin
1492
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pulse GL66 (2022) +74%
16285
GF63 Thin
9378

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Pulse GL66 (2022) +294%
12.6 TFLOPS
GF63 Thin
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 79.8 dB 80 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

