Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 65 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 65 against 53.5 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Provides 46% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 260 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.9 mm

14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~70.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 56.9 dB 53 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1908:1 951:1 sRGB color space 58.4% 95.8% Adobe RGB profile 40.3% 66% DCI-P3 color gamut 39% 65.2% Response time 33 ms 12 ms Max. brightness Pulse GL66 (2022) 260 nits GP66 Leopard +46% 380 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 65 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 230 / 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 745 gramm 1062 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 105 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1305 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Pulse GL66 (2022) 12.6 TFLOPS GP66 Leopard +10% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 79.8 dB 85.5 dB Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

