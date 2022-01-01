Home > Laptop comparison > Pulse GL66 (2022) or GP66 Leopard – what's better?

MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) vs GP66 Leopard

67 out of 100
MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
VS
60 out of 100
MSI GP66 Leopard
MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
MSI GP66 Leopard
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 65 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) and GP66 Leopard important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL66 (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the MSI GP66 Leopard
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 65 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Provides 46% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 260 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pulse GL66 (2022)
vs
GP66 Leopard

Case

Weight 2.25 kg (4.96 lbs) 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 259 x 23.9 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches		 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches
Area 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.2% ~70.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56.9 dB 53 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1908:1 951:1
sRGB color space 58.4% 95.8%
Adobe RGB profile 40.3% 66%
DCI-P3 color gamut 39% 65.2%
Response time 33 ms 12 ms
Max. brightness
Pulse GL66 (2022)
260 nits
GP66 Leopard +46%
380 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 240 W 230 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 745 gramm 1062 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pulse GL66 (2022) +100%
12227
GP66 Leopard
6110
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pulse GL66 (2022) +121%
16969
GP66 Leopard
7671

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Pulse GL66 (2022)
12.6 TFLOPS
GP66 Leopard +10%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 79.8 dB 85.5 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

