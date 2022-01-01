Home > Laptop comparison > Pulse GL76 (2022) or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

MSI Pulse GL76 (2022) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

66 out of 100
MSI Pulse GL76 (2022)
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
MSI Pulse GL76 (2022)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 57.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Pulse GL76 (2022) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL76 (2022)
  • Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 57.5 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (155.8 vs 168.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pulse GL76 (2022)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 24.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.95 inches		 403.5 x 249 x 24.9 mm
15.89 x 9.8 x 0.98 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~82.1%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 48.6 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen - No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1175:1
sRGB color space - 55.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.7%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 582 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 85 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pulse GL76 (2022)
7.46 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +53%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC295
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.4 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Katana GF76 and Pulse GL76 (2022)
2. Dell Alienware x17 R1 and MSI Pulse GL76 (2022)
3. MSI Stealth GS77 and Pulse GL76 (2022)
4. MSI GL66 Pulse and Pulse GL76 (2022)
5. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
6. Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
7. Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) and Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
8. MSI GF65 Thin and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and MSI Pulse GL76 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский