You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL76 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 90 against 53.5 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

48% sharper screen – 188 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (133.8 vs 168.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 273 x 24.2 mm

15.67 x 10.75 x 0.95 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~77.8% Side bezels 7.5 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz PPI 127 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen - No Coating - Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 / 240 W 100 / 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 105 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1425 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Pulse GL76 (2022) 8.7 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +53% 13.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones - 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.