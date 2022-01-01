MSI Pulse GL76 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL76 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~68%) battery – 90 against 53.5 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 48% sharper screen – 188 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (133.8 vs 168.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.66 kg (5.87 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398 x 273 x 24.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.95 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|-
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|100 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pulse GL76 (2022) +15%
1871
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pulse GL76 (2022) +43%
13053
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pulse GL76 (2022) +27%
1862
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pulse GL76 (2022) +39%
17454
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|120 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|1425 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|13.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.4
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|-
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
