You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL76 (2022) Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (150.5 vs 168.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 273 x 24.2 mm

15.67 x 10.75 x 0.95 inches 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm

14.02 x 10.73 x 0.47-0.76 inches Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~69.1% Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.4 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 53.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen - No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 19 ms Max. brightness Pulse GL76 (2022) n/a Alienware m15 R6 300 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 955 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 105 W 80 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Pulse GL76 (2022) 8.7 TFLOPS Alienware m15 R6 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.