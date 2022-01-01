You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 99 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL76 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 99 against 53.5 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (137.2 vs 168.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 273 x 24.2 mm

15.67 x 10.75 x 0.95 inches 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm

14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~83.9% Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray White Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels Touchscreen - No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 99 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 180 / 240 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 726 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 105 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz - GPU boost clock 1695 MHz - FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Pulse GL76 (2022) 8.7 TFLOPS Aero 16 +84% 16 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 85 dB Microphones - 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.