Pulse GL76 (2022) or Aero 16 – what's better?

MSI Pulse GL76 (2022) vs Gigabyte Aero 16

65 out of 100
MSI Pulse GL76 (2022)
VS
77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
MSI Pulse GL76 (2022)
Gigabyte Aero 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Pulse GL76 (2022) and Gigabyte Aero 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL76 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 99 against 53.5 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (137.2 vs 168.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pulse GL76 (2022)
vs
Aero 16

Case

Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 24.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.95 inches		 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~83.9%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
Touchscreen - No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 180 / 240 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 726 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pulse GL76 (2022) +7%
1871
Aero 16
1750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pulse GL76 (2022) +8%
13053
Aero 16
12073
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pulse GL76 (2022) +5%
1862
Aero 16
1771
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pulse GL76 (2022) +6%
17454
Aero 16
16478

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz -
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Pulse GL76 (2022)
8.7 TFLOPS
Aero 16 +84%
16 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones - 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
