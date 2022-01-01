You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1600 Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 80 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL76 (2022) Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 80 against 53.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (145.1 vs 168.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 273 x 24.2 mm

15.67 x 10.75 x 0.95 inches 360 x 260 x 20.1-23.5 mm

14.17 x 10.24 x 0.79-0.93 inches Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 936 cm2 (145.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~79.3% Side bezels 7.5 mm 7.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen - No Coating - Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Pulse GL76 (2022) n/a Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 180 / 240 W 230 / 300 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP - 130 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2560 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Pulse GL76 (2022) 7.46 TFLOPS Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) +85% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.