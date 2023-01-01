You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Battery - 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 80 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 13500HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL76 (2022) Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 398 x 273 x 24.2 mm

15.67 x 10.75 x 0.95 inches 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.7 mm

14.31 x 10.25 x 0.86-1.05 inches Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 946 cm2 (146.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~78.4% Side bezels 7.5 mm 9.4 mm Colors Gray Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 58.3 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Pulse GL76 (2022) n/a Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 53.5 Wh 90 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Right, Bottom Charge power 180 / 240 W 140 / 230 / 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 730 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 105 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Pulse GL76 (2022) +22% 8.7 TFLOPS Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81.4 dB - Microphones - 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.7 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.