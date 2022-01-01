MSI Pulse GL76 (2022) vs GL66 Pulse
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
86
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
65
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
63
NanoReview Score
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL76 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the MSI GL66 Pulse
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (144.1 vs 168.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.66 kg (5.87 lbs)
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|Dimensions
|398 x 273 x 24.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.95 inches
|359 x 259 x 23.95 mm
14.13 x 10.2 x 0.94 inches
|Area
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.9%
|~72.2%
|Side bezels
|7.5 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|-
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 / 240 W
|150 / 180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pulse GL76 (2022) +24%
1871
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pulse GL76 (2022) +89%
12422
6567
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1905
1804
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pulse GL76 (2022) +92%
18556
9673
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1