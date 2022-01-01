Home > Laptop comparison > Pulse GL76 (2022) or GL76 Pulse – what's better?

MSI Pulse GL76 (2022) vs GL76 Pulse

66 out of 100
MSI Pulse GL76 (2022)
VS
61 out of 100
MSI GL76 Pulse
MSI Pulse GL76 (2022)
MSI GL76 Pulse
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 53.4 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Pulse GL76 (2022) and GL76 Pulse important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Pulse GL76 (2022)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Pulse GL76 (2022)
vs
GL76 Pulse

Case

Weight 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Dimensions 398 x 273 x 24.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.95 inches		 398 x 273 x 24.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 0.95 inches
Area 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2) 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.9% ~75.9%
Side bezels 7.5 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen - No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1570:1
sRGB color space - 94%
Response time - 8 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 / 240 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pulse GL76 (2022) +26%
1871
GL76 Pulse
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pulse GL76 (2022) +90%
12422
GL76 Pulse
6521
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pulse GL76 (2022) +95%
18556
GL76 Pulse
9499

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Pulse GL76 (2022) +21%
7.46 TFLOPS
GL76 Pulse
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

