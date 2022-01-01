Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE66 (2022) or ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) – what's better?

MSI Raider GE66 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)

74 out of 100
MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
VS
78 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE66 (2022) and Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (148.2 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE66 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022)

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 2.9 kg (6.39 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 4
Max. fan speed (RPM) 5100 RPM -
Noise level 47 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 280 W 280 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 838 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150 W 150 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 80
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84 dB -
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

