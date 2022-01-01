Home > Laptop comparison > Raider GE66 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

MSI Raider GE66 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

75 out of 100
MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
VS
67 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Raider GE66 (2022) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 99.9 against 76 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (110.5 vs 148.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Raider GE66 (2022)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm
14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~75.8%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 845:1
sRGB color space 100% 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 280 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.5 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 150-195 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 915 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS - 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 5632 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.2 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel) vs MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
2. MSI Pulse GL66 (2022) vs MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
3. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) vs MSI Raider GE66 (2022)
4. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
5. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
6. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
7. MSI GE66 Raider vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
8. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and MSI Raider GE66 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский