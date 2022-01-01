You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Raider GE66 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 40-54% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 99.9 against 76 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

53% sharper screen – 216 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (109.7 vs 148.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.38 kg (5.25 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

14.09 x 10.51 x 0.92 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.2% ~80.2% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors Blue White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Raider GE66 (2022) n/a ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 280 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 150 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock - 1700 MHz GPU boost clock - 2000 MHz FLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 64 GPU performance Raider GE66 (2022) +72% 19.6 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones - 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.